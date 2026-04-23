Manipur UAPA notification empowering lower-rank police officers faces opposition

GUWAHATI: A Manipur government notification empowering police personnel not below the rank of head constable or havildar to act as designated officers for implementing provisions under Section 43A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), has met with opposition.
According to the April 22 Home Department notification, the state government has notified the Administrative Secretary (Home) as the designated authority for the purpose.
Section 43A of the UAPA pertains to authorisation. Under the Act, the designated authority may authorise a subordinate officer to execute an arrest or conduct a search of a building.
The Youth’s Forum for Protection of Human Rights, an Imphal Valley-based organisation, has demanded the revocation of the notification.
The organisation expressed shock that the notification was issued at a time when people were yet to come to terms with the killings of two children, including an infant, in a recent bomb attack in Bishnupur district, and the resultant killings of three unarmed civilians during a protest at a camp of a central force in the same district.
“Since the commission of the crime and an act of terrorism, people have been demanding the arrest of the perpetrators involved in the killings of the two children, and befitting punishment to the central security personnel involved in the killings of the three civilians…” the organisation said in a statement, lamenting that no action had been taken in connection with the two incidents.
It is alleged that the notification relating to Section 43A of the UAPA would create a climate of “psychological fear” among civilians.
“It can be seen as yet another misuse of legislation by the state to further perpetrate atrocities and criminalise unarmed and frustrated civilians who are peacefully demanding justice,” the organisation said.
It asked the government not to forget its fundamental obligation to protect the lives and property of citizens. Further, it urged the government to withdraw the notification, arrest those responsible for the killings of the five persons, and stop “militarisation” as well as “state atrocities” against civilians and unarmed protestors.
Following the killings, the Imphal Valley witnessed widespread protests. Thursday was the fourth day of a five-day shutdown called by various organisations demanding the arrest of all those involved in the incidents.