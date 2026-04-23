Manipur UAPA notification empowering lower-rank police officers faces opposition

GUWAHATI: A Manipur government notification empowering police personnel not below the rank of head constable or havildar to act as designated officers for implementing provisions under Section 43A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), has met with opposition.

According to the April 22 Home Department notification, the state government has notified the Administrative Secretary (Home) as the designated authority for the purpose.

Section 43A of the UAPA pertains to authorisation. Under the Act, the designated authority may authorise a subordinate officer to execute an arrest or conduct a search of a building.

The Youth’s Forum for Protection of Human Rights, an Imphal Valley-based organisation, has demanded the revocation of the notification.

The organisation expressed shock that the notification was issued at a time when people were yet to come to terms with the killings of two children, including an infant, in a recent bomb attack in Bishnupur district, and the resultant killings of three unarmed civilians during a protest at a camp of a central force in the same district.