MEA dismisses Bangladeshi media claims of ‘Indian-made’ ammo being used in hill tracts

NEW DELHI: Reports in sections of the Bangladesh media alleging the presence of Indian-made ammunition in the Chittagong Hill Tracts drew a cautious response from New Delhi, which declined to comment on what it termed 'unverified media reports'.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on unverified media reports. It may be noted that all Indian Ordnance Factories operate under strict regulations and are governed by stringent accountability norms,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly briefing on Thursday.

Officials here underlined that India’s ordnance manufacturing ecosystem operates under tight regulatory oversight, with production, accounting and distribution subject to stringent controls.

Any diversion of ammunition into illegal channels, they indicated, would fall outside authorised systems.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts, a sensitive border region adjoining India and Myanmar, has long seen sporadic insurgent activity despite a peace accord signed in 1997.

Security forces in Bangladesh have periodically recovered arms and ammunition from militant outfits operating in the area, including groups such as the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

India and Bangladesh maintain close security cooperation, particularly on counter-insurgency and curbing cross-border militant activity. New Delhi has consistently emphasised that its territory will not be used for activities inimical to Bangladesh’s interests.