NHRC notice to NMC, Health Ministry on allegations of 'inhuman duty hours' of medical students

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Union Health Ministry to submit an action taken report on allegations that postgraduate medical students, especially Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are subjected to “inhumane and unregulated duty hours” of 24-36 hours.

Acting on the complaint filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF)¸ an organisation that advocates for the rights and welfare of medical professionals, that long working hours – sometimes up to 72 hours – is leading to severe mental and physical stress, suicides and dropouts by the PG students, the NHRC said, “the Commission is of the considered view that the allegations levelled in the complaint are serious violations of the Human Rights of the victims.”

"Accordingly, the Registry is directed to send a copy of the complaint to the Chairman, NMC, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make an inquiry and submit the report expeditiously within a period of 2 weeks.”

“It is requested that an Action Taken Report be sent to the Commission within 2 weeks from the date of receipt of this letter,” the notice, dated April 22, said.

Quoting the complaint, the Commission said that “such excessive workload has led to severe mental and physical stress, suicides, and dropouts, as also noted by the NMC’s National Task Force (2024).”