NHRC orders nationwide audit of private schools for bypassing NCERT textbooks, violating RTE norms

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to all states and Union Territories over allegations that private schools are prescribing textbooks from private publishers in violation of norms laid down under the Right to Education Act.
The Commission has directed authorities to examine compliance and submit detailed reports within stipulated timelines.
Acting on a complaint dated April 9, 2026, the NHRC observed that several private schools, both affiliated to boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and otherwise, continue to bypass textbooks prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and respective State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs).
The complaint alleged that such practices violate Section 29 of the RTE Act, which mandates that the academic authority determine curriculum and textbooks.
The Commission noted that substituting NCERT books with private publications imposes a significant financial burden on families. While NCERT books are designed to be affordable, private publishers often price their materials much higher, undermining the goal of equitable education.
The complaint further argued that this trend contradicts the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises inclusivity and affordability.
Another concern flagged was the excessive academic load on students. The NHRC pointed to the use of multiple textbooks and workbooks, which violates the National School Bag Policy, 2020.
The policy sets limits on school bag weight and discourages carrying unnecessary materials. The complaint warned that noncompliance could pose health risks to children.
Taking cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC also directed Chief Secretaries and UT Administrators to furnish key details.
These include whether directives have been issued to district authorities to monitor compliance, the number of students enrolled in government and private schools, and the volume of textbooks procured for the 2025–26 academic session.
States have also been asked to clarify whether any audits or inspections of school booklists have been conducted. In the absence of such assessments, the Commission has ordered a schoolwise audit within 30 days. Additionally, authorities must issue appropriate orders to implement the School Bag Policy.
The Ministry of Education has been advised to clarify the role of academic authorities in prescribing curriculum and whether examination boards can determine textbooks at the elementary level.
Meanwhile, all concerned authorities have been directed to submit an Action Taken Report along with supporting documents within 30 days.