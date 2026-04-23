NHRC orders nationwide audit of private schools for bypassing NCERT textbooks, violating RTE norms

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to all states and Union Territories over allegations that private schools are prescribing textbooks from private publishers in violation of norms laid down under the Right to Education Act.

The Commission has directed authorities to examine compliance and submit detailed reports within stipulated timelines.

Acting on a complaint dated April 9, 2026, the NHRC observed that several private schools, both affiliated to boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and otherwise, continue to bypass textbooks prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and respective State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs).

The complaint alleged that such practices violate Section 29 of the RTE Act, which mandates that the academic authority determine curriculum and textbooks.

The Commission noted that substituting NCERT books with private publications imposes a significant financial burden on families. While NCERT books are designed to be affordable, private publishers often price their materials much higher, undermining the goal of equitable education.

The complaint further argued that this trend contradicts the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises inclusivity and affordability.