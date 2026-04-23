NIA probes refinery fire in Rajasthan amid security and sabotage concerns

JAIPUR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a probe into the massive fire in Rajasthan’s Pachpadra refinery, along with other central agencies, amid concerns over security lapses.

Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is not ruling out the possibility of a security lapse as the fire broke out less than 24 hours before PM

Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit. “While routine fire incidents are investigated by police or fire departments, the presence of the NIA suggests that the Centre may be treating the incident as a possible attack on a strategic asset or part of a larger conspiracy,” said a source linked to the probe.

As the strategically important refinery is situated 150 kms from the Pakistan border, the NIA is probing the possibility of an international conspiracy or “economic terrorism.” Sources said the agency is also examining a global sabotage angle, as similar refinery incidents were reported elsewhere around the same time, raising suspicions of coordinated disruption.

Apart from the NIA team, a delegation from the MHA and a technical team from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas arrived at the site to assess the situation. However, it remains unclear which agency has been assigned overall responsibility for the in-depth probe. A BSF helicopter arrived at the refinery site from Delhi on Tuesday, landing at the helipad prepared for the PM’s aircraft. Members of the team conducted on-ground inspection, questioning refinery employees and fire brigade personnel.

They also reviewed CCTV footage. Two hours later, a forensic laboratory team reached the site and began collecting evidence. The leakage reportedly from valves and flanges is also under scrutiny to determine whether it was due to a technical fault or deliberate tampering.