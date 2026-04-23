No transit visa needed for Indians passing through French airports

NEW DELHI: Indian nationals transiting through French airports in mainland European territory will no longer require an airport transit visa, with France operationalising the exemption from April 10, removing a long-standing irritant in India-France travel.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Thursday that the waiver applies to Indian passengers transiting exclusively by air through France without entering the Schengen area, eliminating an additional layer of paperwork that had made routings via French hubs more cumbersome and often costlier than competing European transit points.

The decision follows an understanding reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter’s February visit to India. The swift rollout signals a deliberate push to convert high-level political commitments into implementable outcomes.

The change was subsequently formalised through a decree amending the May 10, 2010 order governing visa and entry requirements for foreign nationals, with revised provisions published in France’s Official Gazette on April 9.