No transit visa needed for Indians passing through French airports

NEW DELHI: Indian nationals transiting through French airports in mainland European territory will no longer require an airport transit visa, with France operationalising the exemption from April 10, removing a long-standing irritant in India-France travel.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Thursday that the waiver applies to Indian passengers transiting exclusively by air through France without entering the Schengen area, eliminating an additional layer of paperwork that had made routings via French hubs more cumbersome and often costlier than competing European transit points.
The decision follows an understanding reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during the latter’s February visit to India. The swift rollout signals a deliberate push to convert high-level political commitments into implementable outcomes.
The change was subsequently formalised through a decree amending the May 10, 2010 order governing visa and entry requirements for foreign nationals, with revised provisions published in France’s Official Gazette on April 9.
For Indian outbound traffic, which has seen steady growth driven by students, professionals and leisure travellers, the change carries operational significance. Charles de Gaulle Airport remains a key transit gateway linking India to Europe, North America and parts of Africa. The earlier visa requirement had placed it at a relative disadvantage compared to hubs where Indian passengers could transit without additional clearances, often influencing airline routing preferences and passenger choice.
The exemption, however, is limited to airside transit. Passengers must remain within the international transit zone and continue onward by air; entry into French territory will still require a valid Schengen visa.
Beyond easing passenger movement, the step carries diplomatic weight. India and France, strategic partners since 1998, have expanded cooperation across defence, space, nuclear energy and technology. Mobility is now emerging as a parallel pillar, with both sides incrementally lowering barriers to civilian travel.
The MEA described the move as a reflection of the “enduring partnership” between the two countries and the leadership’s commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties.