Ranchi Diary: Army defuses WWII-era 200 kg bomb found in Subarnarekha River in East Singhbhum

Army defuses another World War II-era bomb

The Indian Army defused a high-risk, World War II-era bomb —weighing 200–227 kg— recovered from the Subarnarekha River near Baharagora in East Singhbhum on Tuesday. Earlier on April 16, panic gripped among the people in Panipoda-Nagudisai area, of East Singhbhum after a massive bomb believed to be from the World War II era was recovered, marking the third such recovery in the region in recent weeks. The bomb was found on April 15 night by some villagers who had gone for fishing in the Subarnarekha River. With water levels receding sharply due to summer heat, the long-buried explosive became visible on the riverbed.

Governor administers oath to Lokayukta

After five years, Jharkhand got its new Lokayukta on Tuesday. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office to retired Jharkhand High Court Judge Amitabh Kumar Gupta as the Lokayukta. Notably, the post of Lokayukta in Jharkhand had remained vacant since June 2021. With an appointment finally being made to this constitutional post after nearly five years, new hope has emerged regarding administrative transparency in the state. While taking the oath of office, Amitabh Kumar Gupta stated that he would discharge his duties within the framework of the law, without any fear, favor, or malice.