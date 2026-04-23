Ranchi Diary: Army defuses WWII-era 200 kg bomb found in Subarnarekha River in East Singhbhum

Army defuses another World War II-era bomb
The Indian Army defused a high-risk, World War II-era bomb —weighing 200–227 kg— recovered from the Subarnarekha River near Baharagora in East Singhbhum on Tuesday. Earlier on April 16, panic gripped among the people in Panipoda-Nagudisai area, of East Singhbhum after a massive bomb believed to be from the World War II era was recovered, marking the third such recovery in the region in recent weeks. The bomb was found on April 15 night by some villagers who had gone for fishing in the Subarnarekha River. With water levels receding sharply due to summer heat, the long-buried explosive became visible on the riverbed.
Governor administers oath to Lokayukta
After five years, Jharkhand got its new Lokayukta on Tuesday. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office to retired Jharkhand High Court Judge Amitabh Kumar Gupta as the Lokayukta. Notably, the post of Lokayukta in Jharkhand had remained vacant since June 2021. With an appointment finally being made to this constitutional post after nearly five years, new hope has emerged regarding administrative transparency in the state. While taking the oath of office, Amitabh Kumar Gupta stated that he would discharge his duties within the framework of the law, without any fear, favor, or malice.
49 Maoists still active, Rs 5 cr bounty announced
Despite intensified operations, 49 Maoists are still active in Jharkhand, says police records. In a crackdown on Left-Wing Extremism, the government has announced reward of `5.20 crore for information leading to their arrest. Officials said the list includes 42 members of the CPI (Maoist), along with operatives from Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, People’s Liberation Front of India, and Tritiya Prastuti Committee. The drop in the number of wanted Maoists from 58 to 49 reflects progress in operations. Among the most-wanted, `1 crore each have been announced for Asim Mandal, linked to the Belpahari squad, and Misir Besra, a senior Politburo leader.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com