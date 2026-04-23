Two more tigers die in Madhya Pradesh; cub, male found in Panna and Kanha reserves, 21 dead this year

BHOPAL: Two more tigers, including a young adult male and a cub have died in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the tiger casualties this year to 21.

The decomposed body of a young adult male was found in the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Tuesday afternoon, and the carcass of a cub was found in the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) the same day.

The death has exposed the state of patrolling by the staff in the Panna Tiger Reserve, where tigers had become locally extinct by 2008-09 due to rampant poaching and severe mismanagement.

“The late spotting of the carcass is certainly a cause of concern. The patrolling teams should be more effective and alert in the PTR,” a former forest department official said.

The PTR’s field director Brijesh Srivastava, said veterinary and other teams of the reserve rushed to the spot in Gangau Wildlife Sanctuary, immediately after the carcass of the cub was spotted.