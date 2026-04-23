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Voting underway for Baramati, Rahuri assembly bypolls in Maharashtra

In Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is contesting amid a sympathy wave following the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in an air crash earlier this year.
Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar cast her vote in Baramati.
Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar cast her vote in Baramati.Photo |X@PTI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for the assembly by-elections in Baramati and Rahuri in Maharashtra, with voting set to continue till 6 pm, officials said.

In Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is contesting amid a sympathy wave following the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in an air crash earlier this year. A total of 23 candidates are in the fray in the constituency, which has over 3.84 lakh registered voters.

In Rahuri, BJP’s Akshay Kardile is contesting against NCP (SP)’s Govind Mokate and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Santosh Chalke. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile last year.

The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance holding a comfortable majority.

(With inputs from PTI)

Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar
Baramati bypolls
Rahuri bypolls

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