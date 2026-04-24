After 560 days atop 400-foot BSNL tower, Punjab activist descends as state enacts strict anti-sacrilege law

After he descended amid ‘Sikh Jaikara’ and ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’ chants, Khalsa was taken to a hospital in an ambulance for a medical check-up, while supporters showered flower petals on him.

“We have won,” the activist from Kheri Nagaian village in Patiala district said as he stepped onto the ground.

“By the Guru's grace, I have come down safely after 18 months and 12 days. I thank the Punjab government,” Khalsa said, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for enacting an anti-sacrilege law.

He also thanked the local administration for safely bringing him down.

Khalsa decided to end his protest after the Punjab government recently notified the anti-sacrilege law, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which proposes stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh, for sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

The protest had drawn wide attention across Punjab due to its unusual nature and the extreme conditions endured by Khalsa, who remained atop the tower through harsh winters and scorching summers.

He stayed in a makeshift tarpaulin shelter atop the tower and was supplied essentials via ropes. He also used a polythene bag to relieve himself during the protest.