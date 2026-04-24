After 560 days atop 400-foot BSNL tower, Punjab activist descends as state enacts strict anti-sacrilege law

Activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who had been sitting atop a 400-foot BSNL tower for about 560 days demanding stricter laws against sacrilege incidents in Punjab, was finally brought down on Friday morning.
The development brought an end to a prolonged and unusual protest that began when Khalsa (43) climbed the tower in Samana near Patiala on October 12, 2024, demanding stringent punishment for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.
Officials told news agency PTI that he was brought down by a team of firemen, police and civil officials using a specialised crane-lift. A fire official from Patiala said the operation involved safety equipment and coordinated efforts from multiple agencies.
After he descended amid ‘Sikh Jaikara’ and ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’ chants, Khalsa was taken to a hospital in an ambulance for a medical check-up, while supporters showered flower petals on him.
“We have won,” the activist from Kheri Nagaian village in Patiala district said as he stepped onto the ground.
“By the Guru's grace, I have come down safely after 18 months and 12 days. I thank the Punjab government,” Khalsa said, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for enacting an anti-sacrilege law.
He also thanked the local administration for safely bringing him down.
Khalsa decided to end his protest after the Punjab government recently notified the anti-sacrilege law, the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which proposes stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh, for sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.
The protest had drawn wide attention across Punjab due to its unusual nature and the extreme conditions endured by Khalsa, who remained atop the tower through harsh winters and scorching summers.
He stayed in a makeshift tarpaulin shelter atop the tower and was supplied essentials via ropes. He also used a polythene bag to relieve himself during the protest.
Assistant fire officer Harinderpal Singh told PTI that the rescue operation was conducted jointly by the district administration and police. “Firemen, a sub-officer and two station officers were involved,” he said.
“As we had to reach a considerable height to bring him down, we used chains and links, a safety belt and a turntable ladder,” he added.
He further said Khalsa was first brought down to a temporary platform above ground level before being lowered fully using the ladder system, with a fireman stationed below for safety.
A farmer by profession, Khalsa’s core demand was the introduction of stricter legal provisions against sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.
The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 prescribes strict punishments to deter incidents of ‘beadbi’ and uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib.
According to the law, any person found guilty of sacrilege shall face a minimum of seven years’ imprisonment, extendable up to 20 years, along with a fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Any person involved in a criminal conspiracy to commit sacrilege with the intention of disturbing peace or communal harmony shall face a minimum sentence of 10 years, extendable up to life imprisonment, along with a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh.
(With PTI inputs)