Army chief Upendra Dwivedi inducted into US Army War College International Hall of Fame

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has been inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the US Army War College in Pennsylvania, becoming the third Indian Army Chief to receive the honour, the Indian Army said.

According to the Army, General Dwivedi, a distinguished alumnus of the US Army War College, was formally inducted at Carlisle Barracks during his visit to the United States. He joins former Army Chiefs General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh in the International Hall of Fame.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, #USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh.”