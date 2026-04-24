Army chief Upendra Dwivedi inducted into US Army War College International Hall of Fame

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has been inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the US Army War College in Pennsylvania, becoming the third Indian Army Chief to receive the honour, the Indian Army said.
According to the Army, General Dwivedi, a distinguished alumnus of the US Army War College, was formally inducted at Carlisle Barracks during his visit to the United States. He joins former Army Chiefs General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh in the International Hall of Fame.
In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, #USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh.”
During his visit, General Dwivedi also interacted with faculty members and international student officers, addressing them on leadership, professional military education, and evolving security challenges. He toured key facilities at the institution and participated in academic engagements, including panel discussions and review of advanced study projects under the scholars programme.
Earlier in the visit, the Army Chief arrived in Hawaii, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, headquarters of US Army Pacific. He held discussions with General Ronald P Clark, Commanding General, US Army Pacific, focusing on strengthening India–US defence cooperation and enhancing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.
The Army said General Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into training infrastructure and multi-domain operational readiness.
His visit follows recent trips by the Indian Air Force and Navy chiefs to the United States, reflecting continued high-level military exchanges between India and the US.
(With inputs from PTI)