BJP ends leadership speculation, confirms Dhami to lead 2027 Uttarakhand polls

DEHRADUN: Ending months of speculation and political manoeuvring within the Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party National President Nitin Nabin has emphatically confirmed that the 2027 State Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In a recent televised interview, Nabin unequivocally dismissed rumours suggesting a change in leadership. He cleared the air with his statement, putting an end to the ambitions of various factions that had allegedly been angling for power ahead of the 2027 polls.

For months, a vocal group of dissenters within the Uttarakhand BJP had been predicting the "imminent departure" of Chief Minister Dhami. This internal pressure intensified due to the prolonged delay in expanding the State Cabinet.

Prominent figures, including former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and MLA Arvind Pandey, had frequently engaged in sharp public criticism of the government’s functioning, fuelling a narrative of instability.

The friction peaked around March 7 during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Haridwar. MLA Arvind Pandey had organised a significant gathering of party leaders in Gadarpur, which raised eyebrows in Delhi.

Reports indicated that former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and MP Anil Baluni were slated to attend, threatening to create the impression of a full-blown rebellion.