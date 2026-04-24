BRICS Delhi meet sees Iran, UAE align on 'deep concern' over West Asia tensions

NEW DELHI: BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) met in the capital on Friday, with members including Iran and the UAE expressing “deep concern on the recent conflict in the Middle East” in a chair’s statement issued after the talks.

Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Neena Malhotra, chaired the meeting. According to the MEA, participants had a “constructive exchange of views on the current regional developments.”

The discussions come amid continuing tensions across West Asia, including the US-Iran conflict, Israel-Hezbollah hostilities in Lebanon and a wider regional churn involving Gulf states.

The statement said deliberations covered the Palestine issue and the situation in Gaza, including the “provision of humanitarian aid” and the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Members also reiterated a “zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.”

On Lebanon, the grouping “welcomed the ceasefire” and underlined the “unacceptability of attacks” on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), even as sporadic hostilities have continued despite truce arrangements.