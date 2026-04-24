Chandigarh Diary: Kangana gets it wrong in LS on women MLAs

Actress-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut drew criticism on social media as she cited a wrong figure on women MLAs in the Himachal assembly. “I will cite the example of the Himachal Assembly, where we have 68 legislators but only one woman MLA. Mostly, there are 8 to 9% women in various assemblies all over the country,” the Mandi MP said in the Lok Sabha. In fact there are now three women MLAs in Himachal. Reen Kashyap is a two-time BJP legislator from Pachaad in Sirmour district. The Congress has two MLAs —Kamlesh Kumarti, wife of the CM, from Dehra and Anuradha Rana from Lahaul-Spiti. State PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh called her statement unfortunate.

BJP MLA pulls up police officer, video goes viral

Haryana BJP MLA Manmohan Bhadana reprimanded the Chandnibagh SHO over the phone after he visited a man who had attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of the police station. Bhadana warned that he would not tolerate injustice. The MLA said he would inform CM if any attempt was made to intimidate people. The video of him confronting the SHO went viral on social media. Jitender from Ujha village, who attempted suicide, alleged that he had gone to the police station to file a complaint, but police personnel forced him to vacate his land.