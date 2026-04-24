Char Dham yatra, Badrinath portal now open

DEHRADUN: Amid the resonance of Vedic chants and in the crisp Himalayan air, the Char Dham Yatra commenced on Thursday morning with the opening of the Badrinath Dham portals.
The unlocking of the sanctum sanctorum marks the final milestone in the seasonal activation of Uttarakhand’s revered pilgrimage circuit, welcoming a surge of devotees to the high-altitude shrines.
At 6:15 AM, the sanctum sanctorum of Badrinath was unlocked, inviting thousands of devotees to seek blessings. The opening follows the inauguration of the Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrines earlier this week.
The ceremony at Badrinath was particularly momentous, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officiating the first “Mahabhishek” prayer on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing a tradition observed at Kedarnath the previous day.
The atmosphere in the temple town was electric, steeped in devotion and spiritual fervor. Officials reported that approximately 15,000 pilgrims from across the globe gathered to witness the unveiling of the deity and the sacred “Akhand Jyoti” (eternal flame).
During the proceedings, Chief Minister Dhami performed formal prayers at the temple complex, including visits to the Lakshmi Temple, Ganesh Temple, and the seat of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. Interacting with the influx of pilgrims, the CM reiterated the administration’s commitment to a seamless experience.
“The state government has made comprehensive preparations to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra remains safe, accessible, and well-organized,” Dhami said. “We have strengthened arrangements at every level to prioritize the convenience and security of our devotees.”
He also took the opportunity to advocate for sustainable tourism, urging visitors to participate in a “Green and Clean” pilgrimage. “I call upon all devotees arriving from across the nation and abroad to cooperate in keeping the Char Dham route pristine. Environmental conservation is as vital as our spiritual devotion,” he added.
The opening ceremony was further enhanced by local cultural displays, as women from the neighboring villages of Mana and Bamani performed traditional “Jhumailo” dances to the rhythm of local folk songs, creating a vibrant convergence of faith and heritage.
With the gates to all four shrines now open, the Uttarakhand government expects a record-breaking influx of tourists this season.