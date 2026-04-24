Char Dham yatra, Badrinath portal now open

DEHRADUN: Amid the resonance of Vedic chants and in the crisp Himalayan air, the Char Dham Yatra commenced on Thursday morning with the opening of the Badrinath Dham portals.

The unlocking of the sanctum sanctorum marks the final milestone in the seasonal activation of Uttarakhand’s revered pilgrimage circuit, welcoming a surge of devotees to the high-altitude shrines.

At 6:15 AM, the sanctum sanctorum of Badrinath was unlocked, inviting thousands of devotees to seek blessings. The opening follows the inauguration of the Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrines earlier this week.

The ceremony at Badrinath was particularly momentous, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officiating the first “Mahabhishek” prayer on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing a tradition observed at Kedarnath the previous day.

The atmosphere in the temple town was electric, steeped in devotion and spiritual fervor. Officials reported that approximately 15,000 pilgrims from across the globe gathered to witness the unveiling of the deity and the sacred “Akhand Jyoti” (eternal flame).