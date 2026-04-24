CM Omar Abdullah accuses BJP of denying statehood to J&K for NC vote

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday hit out at BJP saying “people are being punished and denied statehood because they voted for the National Conference”.

In a strongly worded post on X, Omar said, “Unnerved by the grand show in Naushera a few days ago, finally a bit of honesty from the BJP - the people of J&K are to be punished and denied statehood because they voted for @JKNC”.

His remarks came a day after BJP senior leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma stated that restoration of statehood would take place at an appropriate time and should not be linked to any individual.

“Statehood jab aana hai tab aana hai (statehood will come when it has to come),” Sharma said.

Hitting back Omar said, “So much for their tall promises & claims. Welcome back from Assam Mr LoP. The assembly was quiet, and far more productive, without you”.

Sharma had said the CM should be told where have free cylinders, 200 free power units and one lakh jobs gone.

In its poll manifesto, NC had promised 12 free cylinders, 200 free units to households and creation of one lakh jobs in J&K.

Taking a dig at Omar, LoP said, “I feel surprised that when Omar Abdullah becomes CM, then statehood should be restored. Why? The Shehzada has become the CM and for that the statehood should return. Statehood will come at its own time,” Sharma said. “Just because Shehzada from Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah dynasty has become the CM and for that statehood should be restored immediately, it is not possible”.

“This statehood should not be linked with Abdullah family’s Shehzada. It is not fair that shehzada has become the CM and statehood should be restored,” added the LoP, who had campaigned for the party in Assam.