Congress leader’s son killed, another injured as masked men open fire inside house

A son of a local Congress leader was killed and another injured after three masked men allegedly barged into their house and opened fire in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, police said, according to PTI.

The incident took place around 12:30 am in Karhi village under Birra police station limits, officials said.

Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Umesh Kashyap told PTI that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and entered the residence of Sammelal Kashyap, a cement-sand trader and former vice president of the Congress block unit. The assailants then opened fire on his two sons.

Aayush Kashyap (19) sustained two bullet injuries to the chest and died on the spot, while his younger brother Ashutosh (16) suffered a bullet injury to his hand and was hospitalised, police said. His condition is reported to be stable.