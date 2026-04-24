Congress leader’s son killed, another injured as masked men open fire inside house

A son of a local Congress leader was killed and another injured after three masked men allegedly barged into their house and opened fire in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, police said, according to PTI.
The incident took place around 12:30 am in Karhi village under Birra police station limits, officials said.
Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Umesh Kashyap told PTI that the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and entered the residence of Sammelal Kashyap, a cement-sand trader and former vice president of the Congress block unit. The assailants then opened fire on his two sons.
Aayush Kashyap (19) sustained two bullet injuries to the chest and died on the spot, while his younger brother Ashutosh (16) suffered a bullet injury to his hand and was hospitalised, police said. His condition is reported to be stable.
Police have launched a massive manhunt, setting up barricades and checkpoints across the region. Nearby districts have been alerted, and forensic and cyber teams have been deployed to examine CCTV footage from the area. The motive for the attack is yet to be established, PTI reported.
In his statement, Ashutosh said he was asleep after dinner when the attack occurred and claimed that three armed men entered the room and opened fire. He said the attackers also demanded money and mobile phones during the incident.
According to him, the assailants allegedly took a small amount of cash and a mobile phone before locking the rooms from outside and fleeing the spot. He added that family members and relatives later opened the door.
Police said all angles, including robbery and personal enmity, are being investigated.
(With inputs from PTI)