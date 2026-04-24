ED probes alleged Rs 95 crore foreign debit card network linked to Maoist-affected regions

RAIPUR: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has traced an alleged financial network involving the illegal use of foreign debit cards to channel nearly ₹95 crore into India, with a portion of the withdrawals flagged in Maoist-affected regions.

The agency conducted pan-India search operations on April 18 and 19, 2026, targeting six locations across multiple states as part of an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The probe centres on a movement known as “The Timothy Initiative (TTI)” and its associates.

According to the ED, foreign bank debit cards, specifically linked to Truist Bank, USA, were smuggled into India and used for repeated, high-value cash withdrawals at ATMs across the country.

This method enabled the organisation to bypass standard regulatory channels and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), as TTI is not registered to receive foreign funds.

A particularly alarming aspect of the investigation involves suspicious withdrawals in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions.

The ED stated that approximately Rs 6.5 crore was withdrawn over the past few years in areas such as Dhamtari and Bastar in Chhattisgarh.