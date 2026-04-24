Elderly man forced to drink urine after son elopes with teenage girl in MP, five arrested

BHOPAL: In an act of revenge, a 70-year-old man, Bihari Banjare, in Raisen district in Central Madhya Pradesh, was abducted, brutally assaulted and forced to drink urine by a group of youngsters. Earlier, the youngsters' teenage sister in the Shamsabad area of adjoining Vidisha district had eloped with Bihari Banjare's son.

The incident happened a month ago. A case was registered by the police recently, followed by the arrest of five accused.

While the police were searching for the girl, 10-12 men from the girl’s family stormed into Banjare’s house in search of her. They assaulted the aged man and his wife and forcibly took Banjare in a car.

He was taken to multiple places in central MP, particularly to Biaora town of Rajgarh district, where they assaulted him in the car, abused him and forced him to drink a bottle containing urine.