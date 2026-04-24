Elderly man forced to drink urine after son elopes with teenage girl in MP, five arrested

BHOPAL: In an act of revenge, a 70-year-old man, Bihari Banjare, in Raisen district in Central Madhya Pradesh, was abducted, brutally assaulted and forced to drink urine by a group of youngsters. Earlier, the youngsters' teenage sister in the Shamsabad area of adjoining Vidisha district had eloped with Bihari Banjare's son.
The incident happened a month ago. A case was registered by the police recently, followed by the arrest of five accused.
While the police were searching for the girl, 10-12 men from the girl’s family stormed into Banjare’s house in search of her. They assaulted the aged man and his wife and forcibly took Banjare in a car.
He was taken to multiple places in central MP, particularly to Biaora town of Rajgarh district, where they assaulted him in the car, abused him and forced him to drink a bottle containing urine.
“Shamlal, Malkhan, Rodji, Beeran, Lakshman and many others assaulted me. They asked me to accompany them in search of my son. I want justice,” Banjare said.
Badri Prasad, one of the sons of the victim, said, “I was in Rajasthan at the time of the incident. The accused surrounded our house, stayed all night and took my father away at 4 am."
The men also filmed the entire abuse and circulated it on social media later.
After the incident, the accused dumped Banjare outside his home and fled from the spot. According to Banjare’s family members, no action was taken when they approached the local police station in Raisen district to report the incident.
With no help on the way, Banjare travelled to Bhopal and reported it to the State's DGP along with video evidence.
Confirming the entire development, DIG-Bhopal Rural Rajesh Singh Chandel said, “Both sides hail from the same Banjara community. The elderly man’s son was arrested, and the minor girl was rescued a few days ago. Based on the recent complaint by the elderly man, a case has been registered. Five of the accused have been arrested so far; efforts are underway to take the other accused into custody.”