Fire engine deployed to retrieve pet parrot sparks outrage in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: What began as a desperate attempt to retrieve a runaway pet has escalated into a controversy in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, around 400 km south of Raipur.
A viral video showing a fire engine being used to dislodge a pet parrot from a treetop has left the district administration red-faced, with the opposition alleging a “misuse of power”.
The incident unfolded near the OBC Boys’ Hostel in the district headquarters. A resident’s pet parrot escaped its cage and took refuge atop a tall sal tree. Instead of waiting for the bird to come down, the local fire department was reportedly called to the scene.
Footage circulating online shows the fire brigade using a high-pressure water cannon to blast the tree canopy, allegedly in an attempt to soak the bird so that it would lose its ability to fly and fall back into its owner’s hands.
As public outrage grew over the use of emergency resources for a private matter, officials moved quickly to offer an explanation. The department denied allegations of favouritism, claiming the incident was part of a “routine mock drill”.
An official said the team had merely been testing equipment pressure and the vehicle’s functionality. When asked about the parrot, the official was evasive, stating there was no information about any bird or its owner being present at the site.
The “mock drill” explanation has found few takers, particularly among the political opposition.
Local Congress corporator Jai Vatti has warned of protests if strict action is not taken against those responsible. A formal complaint seeking an investigation has been lodged with the authorities.
What began as a quirky social media clip has now developed into a broader debate on administrative accountability. Whether the water cannon was being tested or used to retrieve a pet, the optics have raised serious questions about priorities within the local administration.