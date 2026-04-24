Fire engine deployed to retrieve pet parrot sparks outrage in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: What began as a desperate attempt to retrieve a runaway pet has escalated into a controversy in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, around 400 km south of Raipur.

A viral video showing a fire engine being used to dislodge a pet parrot from a treetop has left the district administration red-faced, with the opposition alleging a “misuse of power”.

The incident unfolded near the OBC Boys’ Hostel in the district headquarters. A resident’s pet parrot escaped its cage and took refuge atop a tall sal tree. Instead of waiting for the bird to come down, the local fire department was reportedly called to the scene.

Footage circulating online shows the fire brigade using a high-pressure water cannon to blast the tree canopy, allegedly in an attempt to soak the bird so that it would lose its ability to fly and fall back into its owner’s hands.