India faces cyber fraud surge: Experts call for robust identity security and AI solutions

NEW DELHI: Rising incidents of cyber fraud across India have triggered serious concerns about the safety of digital transactions and personal data, underscoring the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity frameworks. Addressing this challenge, Col. Akshya Yadava, Director of the Unique Identification Authority of India, stressed that traditional security methods are no longer sufficient.

“In a zero-trust environment, cybersecurity can no longer rely on passwords alone. Organisations must adopt strong identity frameworks built on multi-factor authentication and continuous verification to ensure that only the right individuals access critical systems and data,” he said at the CyberSec India Expo 2026 in Mumbai, where industry leaders and government officials highlighted the urgent need for stronger digital safeguards amid accelerating growth.

The country’s cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 15.06 billion by 2031, growing at an impressive 18% CAGR, driven by rising enterprise investments and the presence of over 400 cybersecurity product companies.