India faces cyber fraud surge: Experts call for robust identity security and AI solutions

NEW DELHI: Rising incidents of cyber fraud across India have triggered serious concerns about the safety of digital transactions and personal data, underscoring the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity frameworks. Addressing this challenge, Col. Akshya Yadava, Director of the Unique Identification Authority of India, stressed that traditional security methods are no longer sufficient.
“In a zero-trust environment, cybersecurity can no longer rely on passwords alone. Organisations must adopt strong identity frameworks built on multi-factor authentication and continuous verification to ensure that only the right individuals access critical systems and data,” he said at the CyberSec India Expo 2026 in Mumbai, where industry leaders and government officials highlighted the urgent need for stronger digital safeguards amid accelerating growth.
The country’s cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 15.06 billion by 2031, growing at an impressive 18% CAGR, driven by rising enterprise investments and the presence of over 400 cybersecurity product companies.
Highlighting India’s scale, Yadava noted that with over 1.4 billion Aadhaar-linked identities driving digital transactions, secure and consent-based authentication has become critical. He pointed to innovations such as face authentication and controlled data sharing as key measures to reduce fraud and empower users with greater control over their identity. He also emphasised the growing role of artificial intelligence in enhancing threat detection and improving cybersecurity efficiency, while calling for its responsible deployment.
Industry leaders from Mastercard, Microsoft, and Tata Communications, along with government representatives, contributed to shaping India’s cyber readiness roadmap. Meanwhile, the cybersecurity services market is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2034, reflecting sustained growth in digital risk management.
The event is centred on the theme “Advancing India’s National Cyber Resilience in a Digital-First Economy: Securing Digital India with AI-enabled defence, Zero Trust, and future-ready quantum security.”
Highlighting the growing importance of identity-led security and trust frameworks in India’s digital ecosystem, Lt Colonel Nishant Singh, Chief Operating Officer, GramatCyberTech (GMR Group) said attackers now target critical infrastructure and economic stability, making cybersecurity a pillar of national security.
“As cyber threats grow more sophisticated with AI, defence must shift from reactive monitoring to predictive, intelligence-led strategies” said Singh.
Lt. Gen. Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair, Chairman, 63SATS, a company that provides cybersecurity solutions, highlights that cyber attackers are increasingly using AI to exploit human behaviour and connected devices, making threats more sophisticated and harder to detect.
“At the same time, AI strengthens cybersecurity by identifying anomalies and improving real-time threat detection across digital systems,” said Nair.
He stresses the importance of balancing data privacy and security, supported by regulations such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, as data volumes grow rapidly.
Finally, he calls for clear digital rules and stronger identity systems, noting that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility involving individuals, organisations, and the government.