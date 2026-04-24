India-US trade talks made positive progress on key matters, says Commerce Ministry

The Union Ministry of Commerce on Friday said the three-day trade talks between India and the United States have made positive progress, with both countries agreeing to sustain the momentum going forward.

The talks conducted in Washington during April 20-22 sought to finalise the details of the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between the two countries.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the talks deliberated on issues including market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment and digital trade.

"The meetings were conducted in a constructive and positive spirit, with meaningful and forward-looking discussions enabling progress on key matters. Both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain this momentum as they move forward," it said.

As the tariff landscape has changed in the US, both sides are relooking at the framework of the agreement, the text of which was released on February 7.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said India is a "tough nut to crack."

Following the decision of the US Supreme Court against the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on a number of countries, the Trump administration imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries from February 24 for 150 days.

According to that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent, from 50 per cent.