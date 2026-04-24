Indian Railways to run 18,262 summer special trains to ease travel rush

Indian Railways will run 18,262 special train trips during the peak summer travel season to handle the expected surge in passenger demand and improve connectivity across busy routes, the Ministry of Railways announced on Friday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the arrangements for these summer special services at a meeting in New Delhi. In a post on X, the Ministry said the initiative aims to ease passenger movement and strengthen connectivity on high-demand corridors.

The special services are planned for the period between April 15 and July 15, 2026. So far, 11,878 trips have already been notified, with the remaining to be announced in phases. Officials said the large-scale deployment has been made possible through better availability of rakes, improved scheduling, and continuous operational monitoring.

The Railways has also taken steps to manage passenger flow at major stations, including New Delhi, Mumbai (LTT, CSMT, and Pune), Surat (including Udhna), Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. At Udhna station, for instance, Western Railway has introduced real-time crowd management measures, increased on-ground support, and streamlined train operations.

Special focus has been placed on passengers travelling to their hometowns. Enhanced arrangements have been made to ensure smoother boarding and better crowd control. On Train No. 19045 Udhna–Thave Tapti Ganga Express, Railway Protection Force personnel assisted passengers with orderly boarding and seating to maintain safety and efficiency.

The Ministry said these measures reflect Indian Railways’ continued efforts to ensure safe, convenient, and hassle-free travel during peak periods through proactive planning and responsive operations.

(With inputs from ANI)