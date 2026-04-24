Kharge extends greetings on Panchayati Raj Day, reaffirms commitment to Gram Swaraj

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress, on Friday extended greetings to citizens on National Panchayati Raj Day, describing Panchayati Raj as the “true spirit of democracy.”

In a post on X, Kharge reiterated his party’s commitment to strengthening the idea of “Gram Swaraj,” a concept associated with Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave. He also credited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with advancing grassroots democracy through the landmark 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act.

“Panchayati Raj institutions form the strong foundation of our democracy. The real strength of India resides in its villages,” Kharge said, emphasising that rural empowerment is central to national development.

Observed annually on April 24, National Panchayati Raj Day marks the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in 1993, which granted constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The legislation is widely regarded as a turning point in decentralising governance and strengthening local self-government.

Kharge also highlighted the role of the Congress in introducing reservations for women in panchayats, noting that at least 33 per cent of seats are reserved for women, with some states extending this to 50 per cent. He said the policy has enabled around 1.5 million women to participate in grassroots politics, calling it a significant democratic achievement.

He further noted that the observance was formally designated as National Panchayati Raj Day in 2010 by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.