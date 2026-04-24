Land subsidence in Dhanbad destroys 21 houses, leaves five injured

RANCHI: Over 21 houses caved in the Tandabari settlement, under the Sonardih OP area of Dhanbad, due to land subsidence. Accompanied by a loud sound, the incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday. The houses were razed beneath the ground by 15 to 20 feet.

Chaos ensued across the entire area after the incident. Four people are reported to have sustained injuries, with one person currently in critical condition. He has been admitted to Asarfi Hospital in Dhanbad.

Upon hearing the loud noise, people rushed out of their homes to save their lives.

“We somehow saved our lives by evacuating our homes immediately. Otherwise, we would have been killed,” said Rekha Devi. After receiving the information, officials from the administration and BCCL immediately rushed to the spot and set up a camp there. The process of relocating the affected residents to a safe location has already started.

BCCL arranged transport for the affected people, and 27 families are being relocated to Belgaria.