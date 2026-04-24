Links between Hamas, Pakistan terror outfits flagged

NEW DELHI: Inputs from intelligence agencies suggest a significant uptick in interactions and collaboration between Hamas and Pakistan-based terror outfits, particularly in the year following the Pahalgam attack, sources privy to the matter said.

They added that the fresh inputs have raised renewed concerns within the security establishment about evolving patterns of cross-border cooperation among terrorist organisations.

The sources further indicated that investigators have identified tactical similarities between the Pahalgam attack and operations typically associated with Hamas, particularly in terms of planning, coordination and execution.

Since April 2025, agencies have documented at least four confirmed meetings between Hamas-linked operatives and groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Notably, two of these meetings occurred within a short span, a sequence that security officials interpret as evidence of deliberate, structured engagement.

These interactions are believed to have taken place across multiple locations, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, cities within Pakistan, and at least two sites in Bangladesh, pointing to an expanding geographical footprint.