No court can force minor to carry pregnancy against her will, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted a 15-year-old girl to medically terminate her over seven-month pregnancy, saying that no court can force a woman, especially a minor, to carry a pregnancy against her will.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that the choice of the pregnant woman must take precedence over that of the unborn child.

The court noted that continuing such a pregnancy could have severe and lasting effects on the minor’s mental health, education, social standing, and overall development.

The bench highlighted that reproductive autonomy is central to a woman’s rights, warning that forcing a woman to continue an unwanted pregnancy would violate her constitutional protections under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

"The right to make decisions concerning one's body particularly in matters of reproduction is an integral facet of personal liberty and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The right cannot be rendered ineffective by imposing unreasonable restrictions especially in cases involving minors and unwanted pregnancies such as in the instant case.

No court ought to compel any woman and more so a minor child to carry a pregnancy to full term against her express will.

Such compulsion would not only disregard her decision autonomy but also inflict grave mental emotional and physical trauma in case she is compelled to give birth," the bench said.