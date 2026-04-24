No trace of youth who fell into stream in J&K’s Ramban after cow vigilantes’ assault; four arrested

SRINAGAR: The search for 18-year-old Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, who allegedly fell into the Bishlari stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district while being chased and attacked by cow vigilantes, entered its 13th day on Friday with no trace of his body.

Authorities said efforts are ongoing despite difficult conditions, while the family has appealed for faster recovery to ensure a dignified burial.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Arun Gupta told TNIE that multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, police teams, quick response teams, civil administration, and local volunteers, are involved in the search operation. However, strong water currents and the depth of the stream continue to hamper progress. Officials maintained that the search will continue until the body is located.

Police have arrested four accused, Digvijay Singh, Kewal Singh, Surjeet Singh and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Ramban. They have been remanded to judicial custody based on witness statements linking them to the incident.

According to the family, the incident took place on April 12 when Tanveer was transporting a milch cow and two calves from Jammu to his native village, Mundkhal in Pogal area of Ramsoo. His father, Mohammad Salam Chopan, said his son had valid documents for transporting the animals. He alleged that the accused intercepted Tanveer’s vehicle in the Markoote area, assaulted him, and chased him when he tried to escape. During the chase, they allegedly pelted stones at him, with one hitting his head and another his shoulder, causing him to fall into the stream.

Tanveer’s father, a Special Police Officer, said the family has been left devastated by the loss. The 18-year-old was the only son and is survived by his parents and four sisters. He has demanded strict punishment for the accused, including capital punishment.

Chopan visits the stream in the morning every day to silently watch the search operation.

“With a heavy heart, I stand at the banks and watch the rescue teams searching for body in the stream,” he said. “I urge authorities to step up efforts to trace the body so that a decent burial can be given to it”.

The incident has sparked widespread anger in the village. The locals, staged protests along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramsoo, demanding justice for Tanveer and swift action against those responsible for his killing.