Northern Railway to transport 644 tonnes of J&K cherries to Mumbai in parcel trains

SRINAGAR: In a significant boost to horticulture logistics in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway will transport 644 tonnes of cherries from Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai in 28 parcel trains this year.

According to a railway official, the move follows sustained coordination with cherry growers in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at ensuring faster and safer delivery of the highly perishable fruit to distant markets across the country.

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has booked requisitions for 28 parcel trains for the transportation of cherries to Bandra Terminus during the 2026 season.

Each parcel van has a capacity of 23 tonnes.

“Currently, the processing of these parcel van requisitions for cherries is underway,” the railway official said.