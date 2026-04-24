Northern Railway to transport 644 tonnes of J&K cherries to Mumbai in parcel trains

SRINAGAR: In a significant boost to horticulture logistics in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway will transport 644 tonnes of cherries from Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai in 28 parcel trains this year.
According to a railway official, the move follows sustained coordination with cherry growers in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at ensuring faster and safer delivery of the highly perishable fruit to distant markets across the country.
The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has booked requisitions for 28 parcel trains for the transportation of cherries to Bandra Terminus during the 2026 season.
Each parcel van has a capacity of 23 tonnes.
“Currently, the processing of these parcel van requisitions for cherries is underway,” the railway official said.
The consignments are scheduled to be transported from Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway stations between May 25 and July 10, aligning with the peak cherry harvesting period in the region.
“There are seven requisitions for consignments to be loaded from Jammu to Bandra Terminus. Twenty-one requisitions will be loaded from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Bandra Terminus,” the railway official added.
In 2025, 14 parcel vans of cherries were transported from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station to Bandra Terminus.
The transportation of highly perishable cherries by parcel trains will provide horticulturists in Kashmir with a reliable and efficient means of transporting their produce safely and promptly to different markets across the country.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said 2026 is set to be another historic year for the Jammu Division.
“Our continuous dialogue and coordination with fruit growers in Kashmir are yielding consistently successful results. We have registered 28 indents for Bandra Terminus for the current cherry season — a remarkable increase compared to last year,” he said.
Singhal said their primary objective is to provide horticulturists in Kashmir with a safe and rapid mode of transport, free from the uncertainties associated with road travel. “This service will run directly from Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Bandra Terminus.”
The parcel trains will not only reduce freight costs but also ensure that perishable fruits such as cherries reach markets outside Jammu and Kashmir within 30–33 hours, while retaining their freshness.
With faster transit times and improved handling, the parcel service is expected to strengthen the horticulture economy of Jammu and Kashmir.