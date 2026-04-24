Opposition wants Uddhav Thackeray as MLC nominee

MUMBAI: The Congress and NCP (SP), partners in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), want Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray to be the joint alliance candidate for the Maharashtra legislative council elections, scheduled to be held on May 12.

Biennial elections will be held for 10 MLC seats. As per the strength of the parties in the assembly, the ruling MahaYuti is likely to win nine seats and MVA one. In the MahaYuti, the BJP will contest for six MLC seats as per its assembly numbers, the Shiv Sena will get two and NCP one.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Thursday to pitch the Sena (UBT) president as the sole MVA candidate for the one MLC seat. “Uddhav is the face of MVA in Maharashtra. We feel that he should accept the joint nomination of MVA for the May 12 biennial elections,” Sapkal said.

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supria Sule said they are in agreement that former chief minister Thackeray should get nominated as the MVA joint candidate for the MLC election. “Uddhav Thackeray is an experienced leader and MVA gets the benefit of his experience in the House. His presence in the state council is important.