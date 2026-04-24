Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP, raising concerns over party’s stability in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year left for the Assembly elections in Punjab, it will now be an uphill task for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as seven of its Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), merging with the saffron party to ensure retention of their membership in the Upper House.

The exit of these leaders from the party will have far-reaching ramifications for the ruling AAP in Punjab, which is already facing strong anti-incumbency due to its “non-performance” in governance.

The government is also in the dock over a deteriorating law and order situation, including rising crime and an alleged failure to control drugs, with a major question mark being raised over its overall performance.

The exit of these AAP MPs could alter political equations, potentially benefiting the BJP in the state as it looks to expand its footprint ahead of the Assembly elections due in early 2027.

These resignations might create new openings for the saffron party, which it can strategically exploit, especially as it prepares to contest Punjab on its own, though this may not translate into a direct vote bank transfer.

Talking to this newspaper, leading political expert Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon said, “It was going to happen as it was on the cards for some time now, as it was a serious structural flaw in the very organisation of this party, the over-centralisation of Kejriwal and his associates, the final nail in the coffin. The party will disappear from the political map of the country in the coming times."

"The problem in this party is that everything revolves around Kejriwal, which is not desirable in a political setup. It is not just that the MPs have left the party, but in the coming days, there is likely to be a vertical split in the party in Punjab also, as this government may face a major challenge to complete its full tenure, as there is a possibility that a substantial number of MLAs might quit.”

Sources said that the BJP, in the coming months, might target the ruling AAP, taking a key attack line in the upcoming election campaign by projecting the party as unstable and internally divided.

The strength of AAP in Punjab was built on centralised leadership, strong messaging, and a perception of cohesion, but these exits are likely to puncture that image.

Another political analyst, Kuldip Singh, said that this is a big setback for the ruling AAP and virtually an existential threat to the party, likely to have serious repercussions not only in Punjab but also at the national level.