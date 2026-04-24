Swati Maliwal confirms exit from AAP, accuses Kejriwal of straying from party's founding principles

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday confimed her exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of straying from the party's founding principles.

Announcing her exit from the party in an X post, Maliwal wrote, "With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party."

"From the RTI movement and the Anna movement to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party and my eight years of dedicated service at the Delhi Commission for Women, I contributed with absolute honesty and devotion at every stage," she said.