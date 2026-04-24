Swati Maliwal confirms exit from AAP, accuses Kejriwal of straying from party's founding principles

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday confimed her exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of straying from the party's founding principles.
Announcing her exit from the party in an X post, Maliwal wrote, "With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party."
"From the RTI movement and the Anna movement to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party and my eight years of dedicated service at the Delhi Commission for Women, I contributed with absolute honesty and devotion at every stage," she said.
Recalling the alleged incident which had taken place at Kejriwal's official residence, Maliwal said she was subjected to "severe physical assault and gross misconduct" on his instructions and claimed that attempts were made to shield the accused.
She also accused the party leadership of allowing "rampant corruption", promoting "criminal elements" and failing to address issues related to harassment and violence against women.
"Seeing the unchecked corruption growing in the Aam Aadmi Party under Kejriwal ji's patronage, incidents of harassment and assault against women, the promotion of thuggish elements, and the betrayal and looting happening with Punjab, I have decided to leave the party today," Maliwal declared.
In a major setback to the AAP ahead of the Punjab elections, its former deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha, on Friday announced that he is quiting the party to join BJP, along with six other MPs, including Swati Maliwal.
"We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," Chadha said.
AAP slammed the defection, calling it a work of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi under "Operation Lotus."