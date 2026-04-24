Two ISI-linked operatives held for planning attacks in city

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two ISI-linked operatives who were planning to execute grenade attacks at multiple cities in the state and Delhi. In their early 20s, the accused have been identified as Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, from Baghpat currently staying in Meerut, and Sameer Khan of Delhi.

ATS officials said Tushar’s interrogations revealed a conspiracy for terror strikes. “The arrests have exposed a chilling recruitment pattern through social media in which youth were radicalised and incentivised to carry out violent acts,” an ATS official said.

Tushar revealed that he had been assigned the task of carrying out grenade attacks in Delhi and UP to eliminate people identified by his handlers in Pakistan, the official said. “In return, he was promised `3 lakh and logistics support, besides his relocation to Pakistan via Dubai,” the official said.

ATS sources said Tushar was radicalised after he came in contact with Pakistan-based gangsters Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jat through Instagram. Communication later shifted to encrypted channels, including voice and video calls.