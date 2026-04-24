Uttarakhand CM Dhami targets opposition over Nari Shakti Vandan Act at Dehradun rally

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday accused the opposition of committing a “grave injustice” against women by allegedly attempting to block the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, while addressing a massive ‘Mahila Jan Aakrosh Rally’ in Dehradun.

"By conspiring to block the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, the opposition has committed a grave injustice against half the country’s population and sought to deprive women of their fundamental rights," Dhami declared.

The Chief Minister’s remarks set the tone for the rally, which saw thousands gather at Parade Ground to advocate gender equity.

The demonstration, marked by slogans of women’s empowerment, evolved into a large protest march from Parade Ground to the Clock Tower.

At the heart of the rally was a direct confrontation with the opposition’s stance on legislative milestones.

Dhami emphasised that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has pushed to secure women’s rightful place in the democratic system, obstructionist tactics from rivals remain a persistent hurdle.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are building a 'New India' where women act as the foundational pillars of progress," the Chief Minister said.