Amit Shah attacks Mamata on Matua issue ahead of second phase polls in Bengal

KOLKATA: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress led by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Matua issue 72 hours ahead of the second and final phase elections in 142 assembly constituencies scheduled on 29 April in West Bengal.

The first phase polls comprising 152 assembly seats in 16 districts were held on 23 April.

The second phase includes districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman and Matua-dominated North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

While addressing two poll rallies in Jamalpur of Bardhaman and Shyampur in Howrah on Saturday, the Union Home Minister alleged, “Mamata-di is spreading fear among the Matuas saying they would lose their voting rights if BJP comes to power in Bengal. But Mamata-di, you get it clear from us that the Matua community is our life and no one can touch them.”

“I am assuring to give citizenship to the Matua and Namasudra brothers and sisters after 5 May. You bring the BJP to power in Bengal, and we will give your citizenships,” he promised.