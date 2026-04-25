Amit Shah attacks Mamata on Matua issue ahead of second phase polls in Bengal

KOLKATA: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress led by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Matua issue 72 hours ahead of the second and final phase elections in 142 assembly constituencies scheduled on 29 April in West Bengal.
The first phase polls comprising 152 assembly seats in 16 districts were held on 23 April.
The second phase includes districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman and Matua-dominated North 24 Parganas and Nadia.
While addressing two poll rallies in Jamalpur of Bardhaman and Shyampur in Howrah on Saturday, the Union Home Minister alleged, “Mamata-di is spreading fear among the Matuas saying they would lose their voting rights if BJP comes to power in Bengal. But Mamata-di, you get it clear from us that the Matua community is our life and no one can touch them.”
“I am assuring to give citizenship to the Matua and Namasudra brothers and sisters after 5 May. You bring the BJP to power in Bengal, and we will give your citizenships,” he promised.
The ruling party in the state has alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was designed to favour the saffron party.
But in the Matua belt along some of Bengal’s border districts, mainly the north 24 Parganas and Nadia, it is the local BJP that is crying over the SIR.
Matua- a Hindu sect from the neighbouring Bangladesh had voted BJP in large numbers in previous elections, and with their support, the saffron party had a phenomenal rise in many pockets of the two districts.
But the SIR exercise has deleted a massive number of Matua voters in Bongaon, Bagda, Swarupnagar, Ranaghat areas pressing an alarm button among the BJP camp ahead of the assembly polls in the second and final phase.
“Didi does not allow the implementation of the CAA law. You form the government of the lotus (BJP's poll symbol), and after May 5, the BJP government will ensure that every brother and sister of the Matua community receives citizenship," he said.
The former national BJP president also launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government over women's safety, citing incidents such as the RG Kar case, Sandeshkhali, and alleged crimes at a law college in Kolkata.
The Union Minister took exception to Banerjee's reported remarks advising women not to step out after 7 pm, saying such statements reflected the government's failure.
"Didi says women should not step out after 7 pm. But after May 5, when the BJP forms the government, even if a girl decides to go out at 1 am, nobody will dare raise an eye on her," he said.
He also slammed the Trinamool Congress government accusing it of lawlessness, scams, corruption, infiltrations triggering demographical changes of Bengal, syndicate raj, while addressing both rallies.