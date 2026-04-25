ASI plans Rs 1,171 crore overhaul to turn key heritage sites into ‘living cultural spaces’

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has embarked on a nationwide programme to modernise site museums and develop 15 major archaeological destinations, with an estimated outlay of over Rs 1,171 crore.
The initiative focuses on transforming historically significant sites into visitor-centric cultural spaces, covering prominent ancient urban centres of the Harappan civilisation as well as sites associated with the Buddha and the Mahabharata tradition.
As part of the plan, the ASI will undertake end-to-end development of flagship site museums, including setting up new museums near heritage locations and upgrading existing facilities at Sarnath and Purana Qila.
A central idea of the programme is to develop and open up iconic excavation sites such as Rakhigarhi, Dholavira and Lothal to the general public, making them accessible through curated visitor experiences.
According to documents pertaining to the programme seen by this newspaper, with the transformation of these sites, the Survey, the national watchdog of 3,697 monuments, has proposed to convert them into living cultural spaces.
The initiative aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge archaeological research and public engagement by creating immersive, accessible and educational experiences without compromising the integrity of heritage sites.
It will build walkways along with protected canopies at excavated sites such as Rakhigarhi (Haryana) and Dholavira (Gujarat) to facilitate a curated visitor experience, undertake landscaping, and develop interpretation centres designed to explain their historical significance in an engaging manner.
The archaeologically important tourist destinations where the ASI will take up heritage-sensitive development work are Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu), Sarnath (Uttar Pradesh), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Agroha (Haryana), Udayagiri, Sannati (Karnataka), Leh Palace (Ladakh), Chittorgarh Fort (Rajasthan), Jhansi Fort (Uttar Pradesh), Purana Qila (Delhi), Eran (Madhya Pradesh) and Sibasagar (Assam).
The ASI will soon finalise consultant advisors for each site for comprehensive planning, designing and technical support for site development and associated infrastructure.
As soon as the advisors are appointed, work on concept development, implementation roadmaps and preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) will begin so that world-class interpretation and amenities can be delivered, officials said.
“The programme will enhance public understanding of India’s civilisational heritage and provide better learning opportunities to students and scholars, promoting stronger cultural tourism. Upgrades will pair immersive storytelling with high-quality visitor amenities, interpretation centres, signage and facilities such as rest areas and ticketing. Sites will be packaged thoughtfully to encourage longer stays and local spending, creating jobs and enabling sustained community participation,” added officials.