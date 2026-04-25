ASI plans Rs 1,171 crore overhaul to turn key heritage sites into ‘living cultural spaces’

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has embarked on a nationwide programme to modernise site museums and develop 15 major archaeological destinations, with an estimated outlay of over Rs 1,171 crore.

The initiative focuses on transforming historically significant sites into visitor-centric cultural spaces, covering prominent ancient urban centres of the Harappan civilisation as well as sites associated with the Buddha and the Mahabharata tradition.

As part of the plan, the ASI will undertake end-to-end development of flagship site museums, including setting up new museums near heritage locations and upgrading existing facilities at Sarnath and Purana Qila.

A central idea of the programme is to develop and open up iconic excavation sites such as Rakhigarhi, Dholavira and Lothal to the general public, making them accessible through curated visitor experiences.

According to documents pertaining to the programme seen by this newspaper, with the transformation of these sites, the Survey, the national watchdog of 3,697 monuments, has proposed to convert them into living cultural spaces.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge archaeological research and public engagement by creating immersive, accessible and educational experiences without compromising the integrity of heritage sites.