Bishnoi gang threatens Punjab leaders over ‘Lawrence of Punjab’ series row

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Union Government advised OTT platform ZEE5 not to release the controversial web series titled ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, warning that the content could incite violence and disturb public order, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued threats to several political leaders and others, including the father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala.
The gang has threatened late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav; Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, besides others.
Sources said that the gang has warned it would no longer seek money and instead threatened violence through bullets and bombs. “The documentary will be released at any cost and told those named to prepare their shrouds.’’
It is learnt that these WhatsApp messages, sent via foreign numbers, warned several politicians, including Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur and senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, among others, of dire consequences, prompting the Punjab Police to launch an immediate investigation.
Warring said that following public outrage and objections raised by leaders in Punjab against the web series based on Lawrence Bishnoi, titled “Lawrence of Punjab,” the Union Government had moved to ban its release.
“The Punjab Congress would continue its fight against gangsterism,” he said, asserting that a gangster free Punjab would be a top priority for the party.
Randhawa said he had informed Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav about the threat. He also claimed that gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, lodged in Dibrugarh Jail, was openly using a mobile phone.
Bishnoi is presently lodged at Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and faces multiple criminal cases. He is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
The Union Government had on Friday advised OTT platform ZEE5 not to release the documentary or web series titled ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, warning that the content could incite violence and disturb public order.
Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard and also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the web series.
The Punjab Police has also written to the Union Government seeking a ban on the release of the series, alleging that it glorifies organised crime and criminal elements.
The controversy began after reports surfaced that OTT platform ZEE5 was set to release a series titled “Lawrence of Punjab” on April 27. The series focuses on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.