Bishnoi gang threatens Punjab leaders over ‘Lawrence of Punjab’ series row

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Union Government advised OTT platform ZEE5 not to release the controversial web series titled ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, warning that the content could incite violence and disturb public order, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued threats to several political leaders and others, including the father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The gang has threatened late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav; Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, besides others.

Sources said that the gang has warned it would no longer seek money and instead threatened violence through bullets and bombs. “The documentary will be released at any cost and told those named to prepare their shrouds.’’

It is learnt that these WhatsApp messages, sent via foreign numbers, warned several politicians, including Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur and senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, among others, of dire consequences, prompting the Punjab Police to launch an immediate investigation.

Warring said that following public outrage and objections raised by leaders in Punjab against the web series based on Lawrence Bishnoi, titled “Lawrence of Punjab,” the Union Government had moved to ban its release.