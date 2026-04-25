Centre fixes maximum selling price for Bt cotton seeds for 2026–27 season

NEW DELHI: The Centre has announced a fixed maximum selling price for Bt cotton seed packets for the 2026–27 season, following recommendations from an expert committee.

To regulate these seed prices, the government has invoked powers under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955 and the Cotton Seeds Price (Control) Order of 2015.

This price regulation applies to standard packets weighing 475 grams, which contain a small percentage (5–10%) of non-Bt seeds, known as refugia. This measure is intended to delay the development of pest resistance and protect the effectiveness of crops over time.

By regulating seed prices and incorporating refugia, government aims to ensure accessibility while maintaining oversight of use of biotechnology.