Centre reconstitutes Niti Aayog, PM Modi wishes members a productive and impactful tenure

The government has reconstituted the Niti Aayog, the premier think tank of the country. Ashok Kumar Lahiri, a BJP MLA in West Bengal, former chief economic advisor to the Government of India and a member of the 15th Finance Commission, has been appointed as vice-chairman.

Five full-time members, including noted Economist K V Raju, Director of AIIMS M Srinivas and Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, have been appointed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a productive and impactful tenure to Lahiri and the new full-time members, including scientist Gobardhan Das and former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.

"The Government has reconstituted the NITI Aayog. My best wishes to Shri Ashok Kumar Lahiri Ji on becoming the Vice Chairman. My best wishes also to Shri Rajiv Gauba Ji, Prof.K.V. Raju Ji, Prof.Gobardhan Das Ji, Prof.Abhay Karandikar Ji and Dr M.Srinivas Ji on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog.