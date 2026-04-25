DRDO unveils amphibious combat vehicles with ATGMs

“The 30 mm crewless turret, along with the 7.62 mm PKT gun, is configured to launch anti-tank guided missiles, with the base design adaptable for multiple roles,” the statement added.

Sources in the defence establishment told The New Indian Express that the platforms have been built around current mechanised infantry requirements, with a clear emphasis on mobility across varied terrain.

“We are looking at a vehicle in the 25-tonne class. It’s designed to move fast on roads, hold its own cross-country and still retain amphibious capability,” the source said, adding that the platform can operate across plains, deserts and riverine sectors without specialised support.

That combination, the source explained, is critical in the Indian context, where formations often have to deal with canals, rivers and broken terrain along the western front.

“It also has the endurance to sustain operations, around 400 km on roads and 300 km cross-country and can handle steep gradients, side slopes and trench obstacles,” the source added.

But the bigger shift, the source said, is in survivability. “The focus has been on keeping the crew protected while retaining combat effectiveness. You have modular armour, blast-protected seating and full CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) protection, with room to integrate active protection systems and other emerging technologies.”

On firepower, the platform is designed to engage across threat types. “The crewless turret integrates a 30 mm cannon, a coaxial gun and a twin anti-tank guided missile launcher. That allows it to take on armour, infantry and even certain aerial threats,” the source said.

Equally important is the configuration itself. “The gunner and commander operate from within the hull using stabilised sights and fire control systems. That reduces exposure and improves survivability without compromising engagement capability,” the source explained.

The push for such platforms comes as legacy systems face increasing pressure in modern conflicts. The BMP-2 ‘Sarath’ still provides mobility and basic firepower, but survivability and battlefield awareness are the key gaps today. Recent conflicts have underscored that shift, with drones, loitering munitions and precision anti-armour systems exposing the vulnerabilities of older infantry combat vehicles.

The FICV programme was first cleared in 2008 to induct over 1,700 tracked infantry combat vehicles but has since been repeatedly reworked and relaunched without moving beyond the prototype stage. That delay has forced the Army to continue extending the life of its BMP-2 fleet through upgrades.

Tata Advanced Systems which is a part of this project is also expected to draw on its experience with the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WHAP), an amphibious 8x8 vehicle that has so far seen limited induction for trials and niche deployments, including in Ladakh.

Parallel discussions with the United States over co-producing the Stryker wheeled ICV have meanwhile remained in limbo over technology transfer and production terms. Its lack of amphibious capability has also remained a sticking point for the Indian Army, particularly for operations in riverine and canal-heavy sectors.