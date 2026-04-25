Haryana to send QR-based J-Forms to farmers via WhatsApp from next week: CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that, starting next week, farmers across the state will receive QR code-based J-Forms through WhatsApp, making it easier for them to access loans and other services without inconvenience.

Addressing a press conference, Nayab Singh Saini said that from the next procurement season, a dedicated ‘Kisan App’ will be launched.

The app will provide farmers with J-Forms, payment status, crop sowing and verification details, gate pass scheduling, land verification status and other key information through the e-Kharid system, ensuring a faster and more efficient procurement process.

He said that the state has recorded a bumper wheat arrival during the Rabi marketing season 2026–27, with 81.48 lakh MT reaching mandis so far — the highest in the past four years.

Wheat worth Rs 21,044 crore has arrived, and around 5.8 lakh farmers have brought their produce to the mandis. Of this, 79.14 lakh MT has undergone biometric verification, accounting for nearly 97 per cent, while 70.23 lakh MT has already been procured and 34.56 lakh MT lifted.

A record 7.71 lakh MT of wheat arrived in a single day on April 11, 2026. The lifting process has gained momentum since April 18, 2026, with an average daily lifting of about 3.5 lakh MT, surpassing last year’s total procurement of 72.89 lakh MT.

Saini emphasised that the procurement process has become more transparent and efficient due to digital reforms.

Farmers are now identified through digital gate passes, eliminating long queues, manual token systems and payment delays that were common during the previous government’s tenure.