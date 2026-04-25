Haryana to send QR-based J-Forms to farmers via WhatsApp from next week: CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that, starting next week, farmers across the state will receive QR code-based J-Forms through WhatsApp, making it easier for them to access loans and other services without inconvenience.
Addressing a press conference, Nayab Singh Saini said that from the next procurement season, a dedicated ‘Kisan App’ will be launched.
The app will provide farmers with J-Forms, payment status, crop sowing and verification details, gate pass scheduling, land verification status and other key information through the e-Kharid system, ensuring a faster and more efficient procurement process.
He said that the state has recorded a bumper wheat arrival during the Rabi marketing season 2026–27, with 81.48 lakh MT reaching mandis so far — the highest in the past four years.
Wheat worth Rs 21,044 crore has arrived, and around 5.8 lakh farmers have brought their produce to the mandis. Of this, 79.14 lakh MT has undergone biometric verification, accounting for nearly 97 per cent, while 70.23 lakh MT has already been procured and 34.56 lakh MT lifted.
A record 7.71 lakh MT of wheat arrived in a single day on April 11, 2026. The lifting process has gained momentum since April 18, 2026, with an average daily lifting of about 3.5 lakh MT, surpassing last year’s total procurement of 72.89 lakh MT.
Saini emphasised that the procurement process has become more transparent and efficient due to digital reforms.
Farmers are now identified through digital gate passes, eliminating long queues, manual token systems and payment delays that were common during the previous government’s tenure.
This season alone, 13.47 lakh digital gate passes have been issued. The state has also implemented geo-fencing at 416 mandis and 281 procurement centres to ensure that fraudulent purchases are not possible outside authorised locations. In addition, 932 CCTV cameras are monitoring procurement activities to ensure transparency.
Saini further said that the government has increased the commission for arhtiyas from Rs 33.75 to Rs 55 per quintal. In view of crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the government has relaxed quality norms to protect farmers’ interests.
The permissible limit for grain lustre loss has been increased to 70 per cent, while the limit for broken and shrivelled grains has been raised from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. These relaxations have been implemented from the beginning of the procurement season, he added.
He also said that over the past 11 years, the government has disbursed Rs 16,160 crore to farmers as compensation for crop loss.
Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, approximately 20.18 lakh farmers in Haryana have received Rs 7,562 crore in 22 instalments directly into their bank accounts.
Saini said that before the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, Congress had said it would shut down the portals started by the government to facilitate farmers and other sections if it came to power.
“There was no system in place during their time; the problems farmers faced then are well known. Farmers have not forgotten that time. We created a system and change has come. There was no digital system during their time and things were not transparent. Farmers had to wait for payments of their crops for months."
“Now, the opposition leaders are touring mandis, but they should tell farmers what the condition was when they ruled. When farmers were actually facing problems, these opposition leaders did not visit mandis or find solutions to their problems. Long queues were seen in mandis when farmers came to sell their crops,” he said.
Saini said the BJP government is procuring 24 crops from farmers at the Minimum Support Price.