Irpanar village in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad gets electricity for the first time

RAIPUR: Nestled amid the dense forests, high hills, and remote terrain of Abujhmad in Narayanpur, the Irpanar village of Chhattisgarh has received electricity for the first time.
Located around 30 km from the Narayanpur district headquarters, Irpanar is far from easily accessible owing to tough geographical conditions.
The local community and the state power company manually hauled poles and materials through "kutcha" (unpaved) roads, steep climbs, and dense forests, showing the effort it took to bridge the final mile of development.
“The electrification process accomplished at Irpanar was not a routine technical task. Transporting poles, wires, and materials required intense effort. Despite rugged terrain and limited resources, the team completed line expansion, pole installation, and connections within the stipulated time, setting a strong example,” said Namrata Jain, Narayanpur collector.
The electrification of Irpanar village was completed at a cost of Rs 56.11 lakh. Under this project, households received electricity connections for the first time.
Electricity is a ‘force multiplier’ and doesn't just provide light as it changes the economic and social trajectory of a community. With electricity now available, children can study at night under proper lighting. Basic facilities like using fans, lights, and small household appliances will make daily life easier.
For a village that lived by the rhythm of the sun and firewood for generations, the flip of a switch is more than a technical success—it is the end of geographic isolation.
In the future, opportunities for digital education, healthcare services, communication, and small businesses are also expected to grow.
The achievement at Irpanar sets a precedent for the remaining unconnected hamlets in Narayanpur district.