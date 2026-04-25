Irpanar village in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad gets electricity for the first time

RAIPUR: Nestled amid the dense forests, high hills, and remote terrain of Abujhmad in Narayanpur, the Irpanar village of Chhattisgarh has received electricity for the first time.

Located around 30 km from the Narayanpur district headquarters, Irpanar is far from easily accessible owing to tough geographical conditions.

The local community and the state power company manually hauled poles and materials through "kutcha" (unpaved) roads, steep climbs, and dense forests, showing the effort it took to bridge the final mile of development.

“The electrification process accomplished at Irpanar was not a routine technical task. Transporting poles, wires, and materials required intense effort. Despite rugged terrain and limited resources, the team completed line expansion, pole installation, and connections within the stipulated time, setting a strong example,” said Namrata Jain, Narayanpur collector.