Jaipur Diary: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot share rare friendly moment in Delhi, spark buzz

‘Babosa’ to ‘Bhaisahab’: Rathore’s b’day chatter

A birthday celebration of BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has turned into a talking point. After his poll defeat, Rathore has been trying to stay in spotlight, but this time, it was the “Babosa” (grandfather) tag that grabbed attention. Once linked to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the title is now being used for Rathore, sparking buzz on bigger ambitions. Rathore laughed it off, recalling how people moved from calling him “Raju Bhaiya” to “Babosa”. Mood got lighter when Om Mathur joked about becoming Governor after being called “Babosa”. At this, CM Sharma said calling Rathore’s wife “Dadisa” (grandmother) wouldn’t fit; “for now, he remains Bhaisahab.”

Gehlot-Pilot handshake triggers fresh buzz

A rare friendly moment between two Congress heavyweights has everyone talking. Known for their rivalry, ex-CM Ashok Gehlot and Dy CM Sachin Pilot surprised many outside the party office in Delhi. As Gehlot stepped out of his car, Pilot greeted him with a handshake. Spotting the media, Gehlot couldn’t resist a cheeky remark: “See for yourselves, or you’ll say we don’t get along.” The comment drew laughter but also raised eyebrows. Gehlot recently talked about the “Manesar episode”, targeting not only BJP leaders but also, through veiled remarks, his old rival Sachin Pilot. However, behind the smiles, politics is very much at play.