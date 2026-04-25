Kashmir to get all-weather rail connectivity as Srinagar–Jammu Vande Bharat service begins on April 30

SRINAGAR: In a major boost to rail connectivity and a historic step towards seamless, all-weather travel in Jammu and Kashmir, a direct train service between Jammu and Srinagar will commence on April 30 with the introduction of a specially designed Vande Bharat train capable of maintaining high speeds even in sub-zero winter temperatures.

A railway official said the Vande Bharat train, which previously operated between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station in Katra and Srinagar, will now run along the entire stretch from Srinagar to Jammu.

“From April 30, the Vande Bharat train will travel from Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, to Srinagar, the summer capital,” he said.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to inaugurate the direct train service between Srinagar and Jammu.

With the launch of this service, passengers will be able to travel directly between Srinagar and Jammu without interruptions.

The direct rail link will provide a reliable, affordable and all-weather transport option, reducing dependence on the frequently disrupted Srinagar–Jammu National Highway.

It is expected to boost tourism and trade in the Valley, strengthen commerce, and enhance people-to-people connectivity while improving access to education and healthcare.

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train will operate at speeds of up to 160 km/h, covering the 267-kilometre journey in approximately 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The fully air-conditioned 20-coach train will halt at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station in Reasi and Bijbehara in south Kashmir.