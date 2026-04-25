Mann–Saini spar over ‘ingredients vs vegetable’ jibe after AAP MPs switch sides

CHANDIGARH: A political slugfest broke out between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Mann used a culinary metaphor to react to the defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that ingredients may enhance the taste of a dish but cannot become a “vegetable” on their own. Saini hit back, saying that even ginger and garlic can stand on their own.
Taking a dig at seven AAP MPs who switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X in Punjabi that ingredients like ginger, garlic, cumin and spices may enhance the taste of a dish but cannot become a “vegetable” on their own.
“Adrak, lasan, jeera, methi powder, laal mirch, kaali mirch ate dhania, eh 7 cheezaan milke sabzi nu vadhiya bana dindiyan ne, par inhaan di apni ‘sabzi’ nahi ban sakdi (Ginger, garlic, cumin, fenugreek powder, red chilli, black pepper, and coriander, these seven things together make the vegetable taste great, but on their own, they cannot become a vegetable).”
Reacting to Mann’s remarks, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a press conference, suggested that even ginger and garlic can stand on their own. He said, “Adrak ki sabzi banti hai, lahsun ki bhi sabzi banti hai.”
Taking a dig at the top leadership of AAP, Saini said, “Ek chutkule baaz hai, doosra maal saaf kar raha hai.”
Saini also claimed that both the people of Punjab and AAP’s own legislators were dissatisfied with the party. He alleged that AAP had failed to deliver on key promises, including farm loan waivers, employment for youth, financial support for women, and tackling drug abuse. “There are neither jobs for the youth nor relief from drugs,” he added.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saini said, “Punjab will progress under the leadership of Modi.”
A delegation of traders from Majitha Mandi, Amritsar, Punjab, met Haryana Chief Minister Saini at his residence. The meeting focused on expanding their business operations and exploring investment opportunities in Haryana. During the discussion, the traders proposed expanding their wholesale dry fruit business to Sonipat.
Saini responded positively and approved the proposal. He reiterated that the Haryana government is committed to promoting trade and industry and is ensuring all necessary support and facilities for investors.
Welcoming the traders from Amritsar to Haryana, Saini said the state is working on the principle of “Ease of Doing Business”, ensuring transparent, simple and efficient processes.
Haryana is emerging as a major industrial and logistics hub in the country, offering a conducive environment for investment, he added.
He further said that the expansion of major business centres like Khari Baoli and Bhagirath Palace in Delhi has already been approved in the Rai (Sonipat) area, as part of efforts to develop it into a large commercial hub.