Mann–Saini spar over ‘ingredients vs vegetable’ jibe after AAP MPs switch sides

CHANDIGARH: A political slugfest broke out between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Mann used a culinary metaphor to react to the defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that ingredients may enhance the taste of a dish but cannot become a “vegetable” on their own. Saini hit back, saying that even ginger and garlic can stand on their own.

Taking a dig at seven AAP MPs who switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X in Punjabi that ingredients like ginger, garlic, cumin and spices may enhance the taste of a dish but cannot become a “vegetable” on their own.

“Adrak, lasan, jeera, methi powder, laal mirch, kaali mirch ate dhania, eh 7 cheezaan milke sabzi nu vadhiya bana dindiyan ne, par inhaan di apni ‘sabzi’ nahi ban sakdi (Ginger, garlic, cumin, fenugreek powder, red chilli, black pepper, and coriander, these seven things together make the vegetable taste great, but on their own, they cannot become a vegetable).”

Reacting to Mann’s remarks, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a press conference, suggested that even ginger and garlic can stand on their own. He said, “Adrak ki sabzi banti hai, lahsun ki bhi sabzi banti hai.”