More Indians falling sick, but rising costs keep hospitalisation rates low

NEW DELHI: India’s latest official health survey shows a sharp increase in illness without a corresponding rise in hospitalisation as treatment costs see steep jump.

The report, ‘Household Social Consumption: Health’, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) this month, draws on data collected from January to December 2025. The report says 13.1% of Indians reported illness in a 15-day period, up from 7.5% in 2017–18, even as hospitalisation rates have stagnated at 2.9%.

This points to a shift in the nature of disease, from acute infectious conditions to chronic ailments that require long-term care rather than hospital admission. Hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions now shape the burden of disease.

Hospitalisation rates have remained close to 2.9% across the last two rounds. The demand for inpatient care appears stable, even as the underlying health profile worsens. This suggests a shift toward outpatient management of chronic conditions, or a reluctance to seek hospital care due to costs.