NCB warns travellers about Maldives’ new tightened drug laws

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued an advisory to all Indians travelling to the Maldives regarding the recent strengthening of anti-narcotics laws in the archipelagic country.

“Recent legislative amendments to the Maldives’ Drugs Act, effective from March 2026, prescribes significantly enhanced penalties for drug-related offences, including life imprisonment and in certain cases involving large-scale trafficking, the death penalty, subject to confirmation by the competent court under Maldivian law,” the NCB stated in an official release.

The amended law mandates stricter punishment even for the possession of small quantities of prohibited substances.

“There were recent instances involving foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, being arrested in the Maldives for drug-related offences. In this regard, the High Commission of India in Male has also issued advisories urging Indians to strictly comply with local laws and regulations,” said the NCB.

The NCB also cautioned Indian citizens “not to carry any package, baggage or items on behalf of others under any circumstances without being absolutely sure of the contents. Exercise extreme caution at airports, ports and transit points when approached by unknown persons requesting carriage of goods and maintain full control and supervision of personal baggage at all times.”

The agency added, “Ignorance of the law is not a defence and any legal violations may result in severe punishments.”