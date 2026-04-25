Niti Aayog points out persistent governance issues, weak and fragmented leadership structures

NEW DELHI: In a report --“Moving Towards Effective City Government – A Framework for Million-plus Cities” by NITI Aayog on Saturday, it emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional foundations alongside sectoral improvements and prioritised India’s million-plus cities as key economic centres contributing significantly to national growth.

The report identifies persistent governance issues including weak and fragmented leadership structures, constrained fiscal capacity, and capacity gaps that limit service delivery and urban performance.

It also calls for a shift towards empowered city governments through a clear realignment of authority, responsibility, and resources at the city level.

Such a transformation is essential for cities to function as effective engines of growth and responsive service providers, read a statement by the Aayog.

One of the key recommendations in the report stresses upon strengthening city leadership through the introduction of a directly elected Mayor with a fixed tenure, supported by an empowered Mayor-in-Council system to ensure continuity, clarity, and accountability in decision-making.

It also proposed integration of urban service delivery by bringing key functions such as water supply, sanitation, and public transport under the purview of city governments to improve coordination and accountability.