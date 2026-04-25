'Punjab de Gaddar': Protest erupts outside residences of MPs who quit AAP to join BJP

Protests erupted on Saturday outside the residences of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, and Rajinder Gupta, who quit AAP to join BJP.

The AAP workers who held the protests wrote 'Gaddar' (traitor) on the boundary walls of their houses with spray paint in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

On Friday, AAP Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak announced that they were quitting the party and joining the BJP along with five other MPs.

Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal, and Vikramjit Sahney were the other AAP MPs they named.

The protesters raised slogans of "Punjab de Gaddar", accusing them of betraying the people of Punjab.

In Jalandhar, AAP leader Pawan Kumar Tinu said, "The AAP government will return to power in Punjab in 2027, and the BJP will have no political ground left to stand on. Out of frustration, the BJP has resorted to poaching AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs by hook or crook. The Congress, BJP and Akali Dal have formed an unholy alliance against AAP, which is why their leaders are making similar statements about AAP MPs defecting to the BJP."