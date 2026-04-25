Raghav Chadha attacks Kejriwal on 'Sheesh Mahal 2' day after joining BJP

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Saturday said that leaders quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have not done so out of fear but due to a growing sense of " disappointment, disengagement and disgust" with the organisation.

Referring to the 'Sheesh Mahal' row, he claimed it as one of the main reasons for AAP's defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

He said that every true patriot who had nurtured the AAP with their blood and sweat with great hope has either already left the party or is in the process of leaving it.

Chadha claimed every honest and hardworking person now feels that there is "no space left to work in AAP" and that the party is moving on a wrong path with which no one wants to remain associated.

"Because of this, leaders have been leaving the party one after another," Chadha told PTI Videos.

AAP has accused the BJP of engineering the split and using fear of central agencies to poach its leaders.

Calling the seven MPs "gaddar" (traitors), the ruling party in Punjab said it will seek their disqualification from the Upper House.

However, Chadha said the MPs are leaving the AAP together because they believe it has gone into "corrupt and compromised hands".